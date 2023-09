‘Russia, China Less Likely To Sign…’; Could G20 End Without Joint Communique? | Details | In Focus

With Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov insisting that his country will block any G20 summit declaration that doesn't reflect Moscow's views on Ukraine and other crises. And U.S. is unlikely to agree to the Russian demands, the G20 summit which is now just days away, runs the risk of ending without a joint communique.