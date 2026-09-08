Russia & North Korea Show Off New Power Move With Historic Road Bridge | Details

Russia and North Korea have inaugurated their first direct road bridge across the Tumen River, linking Russia’s Primorsky Krai with North Korea. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song opened the one-kilometre, two-lane crossing by video link as flag-decorated trucks made the first journey. Russia says the new route will support trade, tourism and broader cooperation. The border checkpoint is designed to handle up to 300 vehicles and 2,300 people each day at full capacity.