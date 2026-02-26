Russia Opens Criminal Probe Against Telegram App Founder Pavel Durov | What’s happening?

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Accuses Russia of Fabricated Aiding Terrorism Charges! Russian govt launches criminal probe against Durov, claiming Telegram aids terrorism. He blasts it as sad spectacle of a state afraid of its own people. Follows Roskomnadzor restricting app despite use by Russian troops in Ukraine. Durov's backstory: Forced out of VK (Russia's Facebook) in 2014 after defying Kremlin; launched Telegram from Berlin, now Dubai. Kremlin cites large number of violations. Durov faced 2024 Paris arrest over illicit activities.