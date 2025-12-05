English
Business News/ Videos / Russian Bank Wants Mass Labour Migration From India Amid Putin’s Visit: What’s Going On?

Russian Bank Wants Mass Labour Migration From India Amid Putin’s Visit: What’s Going On?

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 12:14 am IST Livemint

Russia’s Sberbank begs for Indian workers amid 3M labour crisis! As Putin visits Modi, Moscow pivots from oil-only trade: wants Indian IT, pharma, machines & skilled migrants to fill factories. Rupee-rouble payments surge 3.5×, 6,000 new Indian firms onboarded, $100B trade target. Bypassing dollar & sanctions, India-Russia ties go beyond energy into workforce & de-dollarisation.

 
