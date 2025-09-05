English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Sept 05 2025 15:56:06
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.50 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 691.85 0.63%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 328.70 -0.45%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.65 0.54%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 937.65 0.30%
Business News/ Videos / Russian Oil Helped 1.4 Billion Indians, Bombshell Report Reveals How India Saved Billions Of Dollars

Russian Oil Helped 1.4 Billion Indians, Bombshell Report Reveals How India Saved Billions Of Dollars

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 11:35 pm IST Livemint

India | India Russia Relationship | Russia India Oil Deal | Russian Oil | OPEC | Oil Import From Russia India saved billions through discounted Russian oil imports between 2022 and 2025, cushioning economic pressures. The purchases protected Indian refiners from U.S. tariffs and supported domestic energy stability while benefiting ordinary citizens. At peak, imports displaced traditional OPEC suppliers and kept global oil prices lower, boosting India’s trade and forex reserves. Despite criticism from abroad, including the U.S., the government insists the strategy ensured affordable energy and economic resilience.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue