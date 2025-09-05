Russian Oil Helped 1.4 Billion Indians, Bombshell Report Reveals How India Saved Billions Of Dollars

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 11:35 pm IST

India | India Russia Relationship | Russia India Oil Deal | Russian Oil | OPEC | Oil Import From Russia India saved billions through discounted Russian oil imports between 2022 and 2025, cushioning economic pressures. The purchases protected Indian refiners from U.S. tariffs and supported domestic energy stability while benefiting ordinary citizens. At peak, imports displaced traditional OPEC suppliers and kept global oil prices lower, boosting India’s trade and forex reserves. Despite criticism from abroad, including the U.S., the government insists the strategy ensured affordable energy and economic resilience.