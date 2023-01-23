Russian oil imports top 1 million barrels a day | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Russia's crude oil export to India surged to a new... moreRussia's crude oil export to India surged to a new record in December 2022. Moscow has remained the top oil supplier of India for consecutive months. According to data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa, India imported crude oil from Russia 1 million barrels per day for the first time in December. Russia supplied 1.19 million bpd of crude oil to India in December alone. As per Vortexa report, it was the higher than 909,403 bpd of crude oil India imported from Russia in November and 935,556 bpd in October 2022. In this video, let's take a look at some of the causes that led to the increase in imports that we have seen.