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Russia’s BRICS Nuclear Move: Is A New Door Opening For Iran Amid West Asia War?

Russia is pushing for stronger nuclear cooperation with India as Rosatom declares that BRICS’ “nuclear dimension” is growing stronger despite Western sanctions. Speaking in New Delhi, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said BRICS partners had jointly overcome disrupted payments, logistics and supply chains. Russia hopes to involve India in fourth-generation nuclear projects while expanding cooperation at Kudankulam, where four of India’s eight gigawatts under development use Russian technology.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2026, 04:44 PM IST
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Russia’s BRICS Nuclear Move: Is A New Door Opening For Iran Amid West Asia War?
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