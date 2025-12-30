English
Tue Dec 30 2025
Business News/ Videos / Russia’s Oil Flow To India Faces A Sudden Drop Amid Trump’s Sanctions: What’s Next?

Russia’s Oil Flow To India Faces A Sudden Drop Amid Trump’s Sanctions: What’s Next?

Updated: 30 Dec 2025, 10:27 pm IST Livemint

Russian Oil to India Plunges to 3-Year Low! Deliveries average just 1.1M bpd in December—weakest since 2022—as US sanctions bite. Reliance paused buys from blacklisted firms; flows briefly crashed to 7 lakh bpd. State refiners step in cautiously with non-sanctioned crude. Partial rebound expected in 2026, but tightrope walk continues amid Western pressure & cheap barrels.

 
