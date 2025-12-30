Russian Oil to India Plunges to 3-Year Low! Deliveries average just 1.1M bpd in December—weakest since 2022—as US sanctions bite. Reliance paused buys from blacklisted firms; flows briefly crashed to 7 lakh bpd. State refiners step in cautiously with non-sanctioned crude. Partial rebound expected in 2026, but tightrope walk continues amid Western pressure & cheap barrels.
