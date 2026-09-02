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Russia’s ‘Secret’ Missile Project With Iran Might Change West Asia War’s Fate | Details

FT report: Russia allegedly helping Iran develop advanced supersonic cruise missiles. A Financial Times investigation alleges that Russia has been secretly assisting Iran in developing advanced supersonic cruise missile technology under a covert programme codenamed C430L that began in 2023. The reported effort centres on ramjet propulsion technology, which could enable missiles to travel at several times the speed of sound while flying at low altitude — significantly reducing the time available for air-defence systems to detect and intercept them. Such weapons could potentially be used in both anti-ship and land-attack roles, raising strategic concerns given Iran’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2026, 07:06 PM IST
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Russia’s ‘Secret’ Missile Project With Iran Might Change West Asia War’s Fate
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