#Russia's Top Official HAILS #India's #BRICS Leadership

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has praised India’s handling of the BRICS chairship in 2026, saying the upcoming summit is set for success. He noted that India has managed the format ably, conducting hundreds of ministerial-level meetings and advancing various tracks and projects. Alipov highlighted initiatives proposed by previous chairs as well as new ones put forward by India, including smart grids, energy storage, a startup innovation hub, an incubator network, and a logistics supply chain framework. He said it is already safe to describe India’s chairship as a huge success, which the summit will confirm. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d