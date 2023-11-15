Sahara ‘Parivar’ Chief Subrata Roy Dies At 75; 5 Things You Should Know About Him | Watch

Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 03:50 PM IST

Sahara Group, a $31 billion financial services, co... moreSahara Group, a $31 billion financial services, construction, real estate, sports, manufacturing, hospitality and life insurance behemoth lost its founder today. Subrata Roy, the man who built the group from scratch, passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest after a prolonged illness. He was 75. Subrata Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated. He died at 10.30 pm on Tuesday, November 14.