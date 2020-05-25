Sal Khan of Khan Academy on building antifragility in edtech, future of learning

Updated: 25 May 2020, 01:22 PM IST

In a free-wheeling discussion for Livemint's 'The ... moreIn a free-wheeling discussion for Livemint's 'The Future Of' series, Sal Khan of Khan Academy opens up on how the pandemic will go down in history as a great turning point of education. According to Khan, the pandemic has accelerated the future - it has bridged the difference between virtual and real, much faster than imagined.