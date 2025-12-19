English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 19 2025 14:35:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.15 0.00%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 401.70 0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 987.30 0.78%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 351.80 1.71%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 318.90 0.09%
Business News/ Videos / Salary Hikes In 2026: How Your Employer Will Factor In The New Labour Codes While Deciding You Hike

Salary Hikes In 2026: How Your Employer Will Factor In The New Labour Codes While Deciding You Hike

Updated: 19 Dec 2025, 02:38 pm IST Devina Sengupta

Salary Hikes In 2026: How Your Employer Will Factor In The New Labour Codes While Deciding You Hike India Inc. is expected to roll out an average increment of 8.5-9.5% in the upcoming appraisal cycle, as companies calculate the impact of the new labour code and almost-stagnant inflation. Watch Mint's National Editor Devina Sengupta decode what possible hikes you will get in 2026!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue