Salary Hikes In 2026: How Your Employer Will Factor In The New Labour Codes While Deciding You Hike India Inc. is expected to roll out an average increment of 8.5-9.5% in the upcoming appraisal cycle, as companies calculate the impact of the new labour code and almost-stagnant inflation. Watch Mint's National Editor Devina Sengupta decode what possible hikes you will get in 2026!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.