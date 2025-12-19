Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Salary Hikes In 2026: How Your Employer Will Factor In The New Labour Codes While Deciding You Hike

Salary Hikes In 2026: How Your Employer Will Factor In The New Labour Codes While Deciding You Hike

Updated: 19 Dec 2025, 02:38 pm IST Devina Sengupta

Salary Hikes In 2026: How Your Employer Will Factor In The New Labour Codes While Deciding You Hike India Inc. is expected to roll out an average increment of 8.5-9.5% in the upcoming appraisal cycle, as companies calculate the impact of the new labour code and almost-stagnant inflation. Watch Mint's National Editor Devina Sengupta decode what possible hikes you will get in 2026!