Sam Altman Reveals Why OpenAI Is Staying Private While Anthropic Eyes IPO Push | Explained

Two of the world’s leading AI companies are taking opposite approaches to going public. Anthropic has filed its IPO prospectus, with a listing expected after the US midterm elections in November. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, however, has said the company will not pursue an IPO until it can make confident safety claims about its increasingly capable models. Speaking at OpenAI DevDay 2026, Altman said going public during a major transition in model capabilities and safety requirements could pressure the company to prioritise investor expectations over safety — a trade-off he is unwilling to make. OpenAI is meanwhile seeking at least $30 billion in private funding at a valuation of around $1.4 trillion.