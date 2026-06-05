Sam Altman’s BIG Admission On AI Cost Worries: People Were Okay To Spend, Now It's An Issue!

Sam Altman, the man who was pretty much the face of generative AI until everyone else played catch-up, the man who predicted job apocalypses due to AI, the man who even went on to defend AI saying that humans also use energy, has made one big admission. He says that AI costs have become a huge issue for companies and this question of cost seems to have come up very suddenly. Why is this happening?