Top CEOs Condemn ICE Shooting of ICU Nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis! Apple’s Tim Cook calls it time for “de-escalation” & America’s “highest ideals” after speaking to Trump. OpenAI’s Sam Altman: “Big difference between deporting criminals & what’s happening now.” Target, Best Buy, General Mills & 60+ Minnesota CEOs sign joint statement demanding calm. Outrage grows over fatal shooting amid protests & calls for restraint.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.