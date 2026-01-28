English
Business News/ Videos / Sam Altman To Tim Cook: Top CEOs Rage Against ICE Amid Outrage Over Alex Pretti’s Killing

Sam Altman To Tim Cook: Top CEOs Rage Against ICE Amid Outrage Over Alex Pretti’s Killing

Updated: 28 Jan 2026, 11:28 pm IST Livemint

Top CEOs Condemn ICE Shooting of ICU Nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis! Apple’s Tim Cook calls it time for “de-escalation” & America’s “highest ideals” after speaking to Trump. OpenAI’s Sam Altman: “Big difference between deporting criminals & what’s happening now.” Target, Best Buy, General Mills & 60+ Minnesota CEOs sign joint statement demanding calm. Outrage grows over fatal shooting amid protests & calls for restraint.

 
