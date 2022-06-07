‘Samrat Prithviraj’ opens to dull response, 2022 box office to touch ₹ 12,515 cr

Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Box office revenue in India is expected to touch a... moreBox office revenue in India is expected to touch a record Rs. 12,515 crore in 2022, as audiences throng cinemas in large numbers. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.