Samsung Will Now SHARE AI-Driven Profits With Its Workers, After 18-Day Strike Threats: Here's Why

In a rare case since the dawn of artificial intelligence, Samsung has agreed to share AI-related profits with its chip workers amounting to $370,000 each. The payouts are so massive that they are transforming labour politics, social status and even workplace power dynamics in South Korea. The reason is simple. Artificial intelligence runs on computing power, and computing power depends heavily on advanced memory chips. Every AI chatbot, every data centre and every generative AI model requires enormous amounts of semiconductor infrastructure. Samsung is one of the world's largest memory chip manufacturers, and the sudden global rush to build AI systems has created an unprecedented demand for its products. But this win didn't come easy for the workers. Watch.