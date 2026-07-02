Sanae Takaichi's Heartwarming Response To PM Modi Calling Her His 'Beautiful Young Sister' | WATCH

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, during joint press statement with PM Narendra Modi, said Modi called her a “beautiful younger sister” and confirmed they are on the same page to develop India-Japan ties as “brother and sister.”She stressed leveraging respective strengths for mutual prosperity amid global uncertainty and highlighted alignment between Japan’s FOIP and India’s Mahasagar Initiative.Both leaders agreed to deepen strategic cooperation, especially in maritime security for regional peace and stability.