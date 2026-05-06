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Sanjeev Sanyal Reveals How Kolkata Is Key To Fixing The Economy In East | WATCH

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal challenges the popular narrative of a North-South divide in India, saying the real economic crisis is the East-West divide.According to Sanyal, the eastern half of India is significantly poorer than the western half. He argues that reviving the eastern economy requires creating a strong high-growth urban hub — and the best candidate for that is Kolkata.Despite decades of decline, Kolkata has historical advantages, existing clusters, and the potential to drive growth across eastern India, he says.Sanyal, a Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, emphasizes that national growth is powered by a few strong urban centres — and the East urgently needs one.

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Published6 May 2026, 07:17 PM IST
Sanjeev Sanyal Reveals How Kolkata Is Key To Fixing The Economy In East | WATCH
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