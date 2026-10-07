Subscribe

Sankaran Naren’s India Market Outlook: High Oil, Rates & Geopolitics Impact

ICICI Prudential AMC CIO Sankaran Naren shares his outlook on Indian markets amid elevated oil prices, high US interest rates, geopolitical risks and stretched global equity valuations.

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Sankaran Naren’s India Market Outlook
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosSankaran Naren’s India Market Outlook: High Oil, Rates & Geopolitics Impact
Advertisement
Read Next Story