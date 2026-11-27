SAP Plans 10,000 Job Cuts as AI Push Accelerates: Another Major Tech Layoff Wave?

German technology giant SAP is reportedly planning to eliminate around 10,000 jobs as it accelerates its shift towards artificial intelligence, according to a Bloomberg report. The proposed workforce reduction could affect around 10% of its global employee base and is expected to involve layoffs, voluntary exits and natural attrition. SAP has not publicly confirmed the reported plan or specified which teams could be affected. The move comes as SAP redirects resources towards AI and cloud-based services, while streamlining other parts of its business. The latest reported plan highlights a wider trend across the technology industry, where companies are increasing AI investments while reassessing workforce requirements.