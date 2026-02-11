Sarvam AI: India’s Sovereign AI Ambition and the Challenge to Global Tech Giants

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 01:35 pm IST

Sarvam AI is emerging as a key player in India’s push to build sovereign artificial intelligence capabilities. Backed by strong domestic momentum and government support, the startup aims to develop foundational AI models tailored for India—challenging the dominance of global tech giants like OpenAI, Google and Meta. Here’s a closer look at Sarvam AI, India’s sovereign AI strategy, and what it means for the global AI race.