Satya Niketan Building Collapse: 'Dangerous Constructions Next Door Identified', Says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has given a major update on the Satya Niketan building collapse, saying 12 people were rescued in an injured state, while seven were later found dead, including two labourers. She said one injured labourer remains admitted with a severe leg injury, while two children are stable and expected to be discharged. Another child is in the ICU and undergoing treatment in a more serious condition. Gupta assured families of the government’s full support, including financial assistance. She also revealed that a dangerous building next to the collapsed structure has been identified.