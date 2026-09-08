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Satya Niketan Collapse: Why Retired IAF Sergeant & Family Were Arrested? | Delhi PG Tragedy News

The Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi has raised serious questions over the property’s ownership, PG operations and renovation work. Seven people were killed after the five-storey building collapsed on September 6. Delhi Police have arrested retired Indian Air Force Sergeant Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta. Police say Mahesh managed the PG, while the property was registered in Urmila’s name. Investigators are also probing renovation work in the basement, with an injured labourer confirming construction activity. The Delhi High Court has ordered an MCD inquiry into the collapse and a comprehensive audit of PG facilities.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2026, 02:51 PM IST
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Satya Niketan Collapse: Why Retired IAF Sergeant & Family Were Arrested?
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