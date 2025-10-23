Saudi Arabia Abolishes 50-Year Kafala System in Historic Reform for 13 Million Migrant Workers

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 03:50 pm IST

Saudi Arabia’s historic labour reform, announced in June 2025, marks the official end of its decades-old kafala sponsorship system for an estimated 13 million migrant workers. The changes include new legal protections, freedom to change jobs without employer consent, and the removal of mandatory exit visas for foreign workers. While human rights organisations have welcomed warned that effective enforcement remains the key challenge ahead. Watch.