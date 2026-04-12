Saudi Arabia Ditches Trump's U.S., Turns To Pakistan For Defence Amid Iran War | Explained

Saudi Arabia has received Pakistani fighter jets and support aircraft at King Abdulaziz Air Base under their mutual defence pact signed in 2025. This major deployment comes after recent Iranian missile and drone strikes hit Saudi energy infrastructure, exposing regional defence gaps. Riyadh is now strengthening ties with Islamabad, signalling a shift in its security strategy beyond traditional US alliances. The move coincides with high-stakes US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, where issues like Iran’s uranium stockpiles, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions remain key sticking points. Is this a new regional power alignment or a deterrent against further Iranian aggression? We break down what it means for Gulf security and the fragile peace process.