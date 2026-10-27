Saudi Arabia’s Alleged $1 Billion Gamble to Silence Houthis Amid Renewed West Asia Crisis | Details

Reports claim Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman travelled to Tehran for talks on a possible ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthis, involving a potential $1 billion transfer through Iran. The meetings reportedly included Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior IRGC officials. Saudi Arabia’s official statement described the visit as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions and support mediation. The kingdom has denied agreeing to any deal under military pressure and reportedly wants territory returned before funds are transferred. Details remain unverified.