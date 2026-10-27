Subscribe

Saudi Arabia’s Alleged $1 Billion Gamble to Silence Houthis Amid Renewed West Asia Crisis | Details

Reports claim Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman travelled to Tehran for talks on a possible ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthis, involving a potential $1 billion transfer through Iran. The meetings reportedly included Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior IRGC officials. Saudi Arabia’s official statement described the visit as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions and support mediation. The kingdom has denied agreeing to any deal under military pressure and reportedly wants territory returned before funds are transferred. Details remain unverified.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2026, 09:53 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Saudi Arabia’s Alleged $1B Gamble to Silence Houthis Amid New West Asia Crisis
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosSaudi Arabia’s Alleged $1 Billion Gamble to Silence Houthis Amid Renewed West Asia Crisis | Details
Advertisement
Read Next Story