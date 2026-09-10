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Saudi Arabia Under Financial Strain? Riyadh Seeks $8 Bn In loans To Manage Fiscal Pressure From War

Saudi Arabia is in early talks to raise at least $8 billion through a fresh bank loan as the kingdom faces growing fiscal pressure from the economic fallout of the Iran war. The National Debt Management Center, part of Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry, has approached banks about a potential deal, while state-backed oil giant Saudi Aramco is also holding similar discussions. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 03:05 AM IST
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Saudi Arabia Seeks $8 Bn In loans To Manage Fiscal Pressure From War: Report
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