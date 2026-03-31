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Saudi Found A 'Backdoor' For Shipping Oil: Now Yemeni Houthis Can Slam That Door Shut

The shuttering of the Strait of Hormuz has already sent global energy markets into the worst shock they've faced in decades. But there was always a ‘Plan B’, the back door for Saudi oil to reach the world, which is the Red Sea route via a choke point called Bab el Mandeb. This was the main route that was being used ever since the US-Israel-Iran war began and Hormuz trade was disrupted. Now it looks like that back door may also be slammed shut soon. Watch.

Livemint
Published31 Mar 2026, 01:45 PM IST
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Saudi Found A 'Backdoor' For Shipping Oil: Now Yemeni Houthis Can Slam It Shut
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