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Saurabh Mukherjea on how to invest if there's a bubble around a stock you like

Read more: https://www.livemint.com/videos/saurabh-mukherjea-reveals-his-biggest-bets-for-samvat-2083-stock-market-investing-diwali-edit-11792639653956.html

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Published30 Oct 2026, 08:44 AM IST
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Saurabh Mukherjea on how to invest if there's a bubble around a stock you like
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