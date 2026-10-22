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Saurabh Mukherjea Reveals His Biggest Bets For Samvat 2083 | Stock Market | Investing | Diwali Edit

In this episode of How to Invest in Samvat 2083, we're joined by Saurabh Mukherjea, the Co-founder & CIO of Marcellus Investment Managers. In this detailed conversation, he reveals his biggest bets in the upcoming samvat year, when he thinks Indian equities will bounce back, and about the overall picture of global equity markets going forward. Tune in now!

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Published22 Oct 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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Saurabh Mukherjea Reveals His Biggest Stock Market Bets For Samvat 2083
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