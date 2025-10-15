In this episode of Mint's Diwali special series where we speak with experts about how to invest in Samvat 2082, Marcellus' Founder and CIO Saurabh Mukherjea tells us what he thinks would make a 'bulletproof portfolio' for the coming few months. From Trump's tariff impact to sectoral watches, Mukherjea tells us what investments make sense at a time like this, why diversification is important, and why gold is the second best bet in such a scenario. Watch!
