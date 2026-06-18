'Save Our Sailors': Father Of Indian Sailor Killed In U.S. Attack Appeals To PM Modi

The father of Aditya Sharma, one of the three Indian seafarers killed in the US attack on oil tanker MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, has made an emotional appeal. Aditya, a young deck cadet, was among 24 Indian crew members on board when the vessel was struck on June 10. Only 21 were rescued. Speaking after the tragedy, Rajesh Sharma urged global leaders, including PM Modi, to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers. PM Modi raised the issue directly with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, stressing the need to protect maritime workers. Trump acknowledged the dangers, calling seafaring a “rough profession.”