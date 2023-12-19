Say Goodbye To Waiting Lists!; Indian Railways’ To Buy New Trains Worth 1 Lakh Cr | Details

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the ... moreUnion Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Economic Times that Indian Railways is planning to spend 1 lakh crores over the next few years on improving India’s railway network. Through this upgrade, railways is seeking to increase the number of trips and the availability of trains for goods and services.
