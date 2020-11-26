Home

>SBI chairman Dinesh Khara on Yes Bank & Lakshmi Vilas bank crisis l #HTLS2020
Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 10:30 PM IST
Livemint
- SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the Yes Bank and the more recent Lakshmi Vilas Bank crisis at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Khara said that the system is maturing and the lessons are being looked into by the regulator and the management as well. He said that such steps should ensure that similar situations do not arise in the future. Khara also spoke on the health of the banking system and the state of non-performing assets and the impact of regulations like the insolvency law. Watch the full video for all the details.