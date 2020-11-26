Home
>Videos
>SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on state of economy, banking & NPAs l #HTLS2020
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on state of economy, banking & NPAs l #HTLS2020
Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 10:09 PM IST
Livemint
- SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the state of the economy, the way forward and the RBI proposal to allow business houses into banking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Khara said that the second quarter has seen some change and there is a revival in demand post the unlock announcement by the government. On the RBI’s proposal to allow corporate houses into banking, Khara said that as long as corporate governance is tight the ownership structure should not be much of an issue. The SBI Chairman also spoke on the recent Yes Bank crisis and the state of MSMEs in the post lockdown world. Watch the full video for all the details