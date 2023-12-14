SC Upholds Abrogation Of 370; PM Calls The Decision Historic | Top Takeaways From The Judgement

A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud has settled t... moreA bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud has settled the question over the legality of the Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in 2019. The debate over the legality of the centre’s decision and the manner in which it was abrogated has been raging ever since the decision which took away J&K’s special status in 2019. Today, a 5 judge bench delivered its much-awaited verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the central government's decision Although the SC ruled in the favour of government’s decision, it also directed the Centre to restore statehood to the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir at the earliest which was taken away at the time. Abhishek Singh