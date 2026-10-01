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SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey On How Technology Can Aid Investment Decisions

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has underlined that while technology can strengthen investment judgment, it cannot replace human accountability. Speaking on the role of algorithms in investment decisions, Pandey said someone must still understand the assumptions behind any model that contributes to a call. He stressed the importance of data quality, model governance, cyber resilience and the protection of client information.

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Updated1 Oct 2026, 08:56 AM IST
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SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey On How Technology Can Aid Investment Decisions
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