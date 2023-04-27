SEBI cracks down on Telegram channel; Imposes a ₹ 2.84 Cr fine

Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Telegram has 1000s of channels which dole out trading and investment advice. Several have large followings. if you are one of those who takes his or her trading and investment advice from such sources, beware.SEBI, has imposed a hefty 2.84 crore fine on @bullrun2017(BullRunInvestmentEducationalChannel) over unlawfully earnings made by the administrators of the channel by giving out motivated buy and sell calls.