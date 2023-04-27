Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / SEBI cracks down on Telegram channel; Imposes a 2.84 Cr fine

SEBI cracks down on Telegram channel; Imposes a 2.84 Cr fine

Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:29 PM IST Livemint

Telegram has 1000s of channels which dole out trading and investment advice. Several have large followings. if you are one of those who takes his or her trading and investment advice from such sources, beware.SEBI, has imposed a hefty 2.84 crore fine on @bullrun2017(BullRunInvestmentEducationalChannel) over unlawfully earnings made by the administrators of the channel by giving out motivated buy and sell calls.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.