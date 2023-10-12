SEBI Investigating Adani Group’s Ties With Gulf Asia Fund: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has launched a probe into the connection between the Adani group and Gulf Asia Trade & Investment fund. According to a Reuters report, the fund was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. This investigation has been started to check if any share ownership rules for flouted the Reuters report based its assertions on 2 persons with the knowledge of the matter.