Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / SEBI Investigating Adani Group’s Ties With Gulf Asia Fund: Report

SEBI Investigating Adani Group’s Ties With Gulf Asia Fund: Report

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 08:59 AM IST Livemint

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has launched a probe into the connection between the Adani group and Gulf Asia Trade & Investment fund. According to a Reuters report, the fund was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. This investigation has been started to check if any share ownership rules for flouted the Reuters report based its assertions on 2 persons with the knowledge of the matter.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.