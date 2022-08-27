SEBI puts location curbs on brokers | Mint Primer

Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Regulators have installed barriers to prevent remo... moreRegulators have installed barriers to prevent remote trading, commonly called location curbs. The immediate reason behind this seems to be the Axis Mutual Fund scandal, which has forced the regulator to ask traders to work on terminals registered and monitored by stock exchanges.