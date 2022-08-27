SEBI puts location curbs on brokers | Mint Primer

Regulators have installed barriers to prevent remo... moreRegulators have installed barriers to prevent remote trading, commonly called location curbs. The immediate reason behind this seems to be the Axis Mutual Fund scandal, which has forced the regulator to ask traders to work on terminals registered and monitored by stock exchanges.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.