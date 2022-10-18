SEBI releases new guidelines for AIFs and VCFs | Mint Primer

Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 12:40 AM IST

Sebi recently came out with new guidelines for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Venture Capital Funds (VCFs) for making investments abroad. Before this, overseas investments were allowed only in those companies that had an Indian connection. Like, a company has a front office overseas while having its back office operations in India. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular, ‘The requirement of the overseas investee company to have an Indian connection has been done away with.’ Let's go into the nitty-gritty of this brand-new Sebi regulation.