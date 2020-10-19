SEBI's circular won’t change our investment approach: PPFAS Mutual Fund’s CIO

Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 12:49 PM IST

PPFAS Mutual Fund's CIO, Rajeev Thakkar spoke at t... morePPFAS Mutual Fund's CIO, Rajeev Thakkar spoke at the Mint Money Conversation about equity mutual funds post Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on the impact of SEBI's circular on multi-cap funds on markets, Thakkar said that the move will not change their investment approach. He also spoke on the impact of US election results on the Indian market. Watch the full video for more