SEBI Wants To Move To T+1 Cycle; How Is This Good For Traders, Investors | Explained

As a trader every time you want to book profits, t... moreAs a trader every time you want to book profits, the funds take T+2 days to come to your account. It often makes you miss out on other good opportunities. But that’s set to change. If you are a trader or an investor SEBI has some good news for you on that front. It has decided to cut the settlement cycle by a whole day. From October the settlement will follow a T+1 cycle instead of the current T+2. Watch to find out how will this affect you.
