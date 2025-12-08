SEBI has barred finfluencer Avadhut Sathe and his company from dealing in securities and ordered their allegedly illegal gains of ₹546.16 crore to be impounded. Last year, Sebi removed more than 15,000 content sites created by finfluencers spreading misleading financial advice. But Why have certain Finfluencers become a big problem? Abhinav Trivedi Explains #finfluencer #influencers #sebi #rbi #finance #india #abhinavtrivedi #pmmodi #avadhutsathetradingacademy #akshatsrivastava #financialadvice #financialadvisor #mutualfunds #equipou #sharemarket #stockmarket #wealth #rich #richlifestyle
