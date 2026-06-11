Secret Night Missions, No Lights, Millions of Barrels: Trump's Iran Reveal Stuns Everyone | Watch

Trump has made a startling claim about a secret U.S. operation involving Iranian oil. Speaking at the White House, the U.S. president said America has been taking “millions of barrels” of oil from Iran every night and that Tehran only recently realized it. Trump also warned that the United States would strike Iran “very hard” if a peace deal is not finalized, while insisting negotiations remain possible. Watch the full details on Trump's explosive remarks, the Iran standoff, and the growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.